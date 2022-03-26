Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Triton International worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

