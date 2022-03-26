Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $27.31 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

