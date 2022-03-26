Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

