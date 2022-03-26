Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in CDW by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average is $187.62. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.53 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.