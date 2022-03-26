Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.