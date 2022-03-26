Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $262.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

