Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,194 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

