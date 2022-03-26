Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 5,820 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,933,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

