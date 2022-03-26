Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $120.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

