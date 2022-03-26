Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 76.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

