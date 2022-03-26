Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 17,805 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 92.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

