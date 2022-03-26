Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

