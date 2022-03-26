Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.