Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,428 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

PGR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

