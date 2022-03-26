Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $158.09 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $121.23 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.