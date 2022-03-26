Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($103.30) to €87.00 ($95.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($47.25) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($61.48) to €60.25 ($66.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($46.48) to €34.50 ($37.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.