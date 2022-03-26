FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,071 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.