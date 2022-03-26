FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

