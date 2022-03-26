Full Truck Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,537% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
