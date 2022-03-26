Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY opened at $9.32 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

