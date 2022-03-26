Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY opened at $9.32 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
