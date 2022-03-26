Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FZMD remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. Fuse Medical has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
About Fuse Medical (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Medical (FZMD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.