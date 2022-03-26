Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FZMD remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. Fuse Medical has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

