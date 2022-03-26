GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of GME stock traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.95. 13,351,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,372. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

