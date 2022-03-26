Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Down 65.0% in March

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

