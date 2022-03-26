GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 140,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

