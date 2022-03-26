Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $95.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.89 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $52.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $386.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

