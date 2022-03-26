Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Generac by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Generac by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

GNRC opened at $312.61 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.22.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

