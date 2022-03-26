Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 131,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.93. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

