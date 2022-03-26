Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.33.

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 45.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 106.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

