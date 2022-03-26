Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $5.90. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 37,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 99.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

