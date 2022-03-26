Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

GLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE GLP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.