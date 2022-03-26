Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.