Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 67.6% in March

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EDUT opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.