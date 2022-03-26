GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $210,542.85 and approximately $68.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,366.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.63 or 0.07042819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00277953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00816189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00108290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013374 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00471460 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

