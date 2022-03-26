GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $77.47.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.