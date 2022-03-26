GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GFS opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $77.47.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
