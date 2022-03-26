GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $138.47. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.19. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

