Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,117 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

