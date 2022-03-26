Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 52,203 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 901.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $124.95 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

