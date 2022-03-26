Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 6,984 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.92 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

