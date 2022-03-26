Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after buying an additional 510,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $53.62 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

