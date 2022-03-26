Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Equity Residential stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

