Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.05 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

