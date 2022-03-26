Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.70 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

MDT opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

