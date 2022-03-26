Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.89 Million Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,275 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 264,981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,220,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

BATS:TAIL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.