Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.44 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

