Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.88 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 94,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

