Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.45 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $257.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.31 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

