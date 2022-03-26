Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.