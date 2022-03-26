Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,010.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $889.86 and a 200 day moving average of $943.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

