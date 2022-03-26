Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.30% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

