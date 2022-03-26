Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 3,766 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,160 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $142.51 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

